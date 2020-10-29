Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 263.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 178,850 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.2% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

AAPL opened at $111.20 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

