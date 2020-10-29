G&S Capital LLC Purchases 16,722 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Apple by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,015 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Apple by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $632,574,000 after purchasing an additional 201,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $1,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.02.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

