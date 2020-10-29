Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 216.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,104 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.3% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Apple by 80.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,621,000 after buying an additional 223,015 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $632,574,000 after buying an additional 201,823 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

