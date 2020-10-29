Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,897 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Apple by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,015 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $632,574,000 after acquiring an additional 201,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $1,667,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

