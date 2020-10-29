Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,244 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $202.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.01.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.