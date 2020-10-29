Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,936 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,332,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,819,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 295,617 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

