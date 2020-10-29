Secure Asset Management LLC Has $21.17 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 14.5% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,015 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.7% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $632,574,000 after buying an additional 201,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $111.20 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.02.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.