Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 59,638 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,638 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

