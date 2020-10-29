Harrington Investments INC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.68 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.01.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

