Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 183,226 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 237.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

