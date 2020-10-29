Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Canal Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.01.

MSFT stock opened at $202.68 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,532.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

