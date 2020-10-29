Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,860 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $8,180,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.01.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average is $199.60. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

