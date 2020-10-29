Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 83.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 118,060 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 126,904 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWBI has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

