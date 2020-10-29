1,800 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

