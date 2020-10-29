Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.