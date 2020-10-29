Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,379,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

