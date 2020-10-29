Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

LBRDK opened at $135.85 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $152.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 135.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

