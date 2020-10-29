Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 18.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NNY stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

