Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cimpress by 71.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19.
In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
CMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
Read More: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.