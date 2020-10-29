Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cimpress by 71.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.76). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

