Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 59.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 322,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 94.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPG opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Dorian LPG Ltd has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $422.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

