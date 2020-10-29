1,000 Shares in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UEIC. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

UEIC stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $536.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

