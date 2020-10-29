1,000 Shares in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UEIC. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

UEIC stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $536.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,800 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Gentex Co.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value
