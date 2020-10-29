Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 600 MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 66.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $64.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.