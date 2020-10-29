Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 600 MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 66.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $64.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,800 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
1,800 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Gentex Co.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Gentex Co.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report