Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

NYSE:BTT opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

