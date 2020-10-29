Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,344,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 417,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SunOpta by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.81 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

STKL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

