Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 69,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.85.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

