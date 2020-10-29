Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAYD. TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

