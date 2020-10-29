Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE CSL opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average of $122.23. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.