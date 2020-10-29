Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,464,000 after purchasing an additional 644,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after purchasing an additional 431,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $486.24 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.55 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.82 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.74.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,505 shares of company stock worth $169,179,594 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.