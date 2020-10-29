Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 757 Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CLSA assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

