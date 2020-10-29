Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEZU. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 213.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the first quarter worth $1,790,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,297,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

