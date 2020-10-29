Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in United Airlines by 145.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.16.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.