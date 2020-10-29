2,750 Shares in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 37.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TA. ValuEngine upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut shares of TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

TA stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $355.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.00. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

