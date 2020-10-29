Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Harsco by 190.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 163,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harsco by 33.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 162,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Harsco by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Harsco stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

