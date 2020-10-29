Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $366.56 million, a P/E ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. Analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

