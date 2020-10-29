Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Nucor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

