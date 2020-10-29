Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Tenneco by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tenneco by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Usitalo purchased 5,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at $169,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of TEN opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $503.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.91. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

