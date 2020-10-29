Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 125,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $2,906,070.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,612,379.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

