Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94,436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $492.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPPI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

