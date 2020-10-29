Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94,436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $492.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPPI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,800 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
1,800 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Gentex Co.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Gentex Co.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report