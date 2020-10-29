1,000 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,520,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,290,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 571,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 173,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,340,000 after acquiring an additional 554,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 36,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,157 shares of company stock worth $336,782. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG opened at $58.68 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

