Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 556,925 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $491,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619 in the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.