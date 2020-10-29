Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 751,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 275,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $383.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%. The firm had revenue of $139.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

