Analyzing Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) & Golar LNG (OTCMKTS:GLNG)

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Golar LNG and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG 0 2 4 0 2.67 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golar LNG currently has a consensus price target of $13.10, indicating a potential upside of 74.90%. Given Golar LNG’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golar LNG and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG $448.75 million 1.69 -$211.96 million N/A N/A Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golar LNG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Golar LNG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golar LNG and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG -68.63% -0.58% -0.21% Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Golar LNG has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -34.39, meaning that its share price is 3,539% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golar LNG beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations. As of April 16, 2020, it operated twelve LNG carriers, one FSRU, and two FLNGs. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

