372 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

