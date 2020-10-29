Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,138 Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the first quarter worth about $277,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 67.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 584,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 173,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NXJ opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

