Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 840,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $3,937,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $93.52 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

