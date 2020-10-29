MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.19.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.