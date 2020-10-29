Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,075 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 125,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

DISCK stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

