Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $276,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 112.2% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,115. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

