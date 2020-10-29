MAI Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,200 Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Peloton from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.62.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $122.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion and a PE ratio of -86.00. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $10,741,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,996 shares of company stock valued at $89,807,415 over the last quarter.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

