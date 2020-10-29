Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $133.37 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.61, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

